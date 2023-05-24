Wednesday was a day for reminiscing and hugs, seeing old friends and remembering the good old days at Columbia Elementary School. The 96-year-old building is to be demolished this summer.
The students left the halls of Columbia as of December 2022 to enter attend the new Dover Hill Elementary. Problems with undermining and subsidence in Columbia’s foundation means it is not feasible to keep the building for possible uses like the plan for its almost twin, West Central Elementary on West Seventh Street.
Dave Pettit, the Joplin School District’s director of facilities, said plans call for the building at 610 W. F St. to be torn down by Aug. 31, but the district also wants to remember those who went to school and the hundreds of teachers and administrators who walked the halls of Columbia since it was dedicated in 1927.
“This day is for remembrance,” Pettit said. “It’s also for looking forward and looking back. That encompasses everything, but today is a day that we wanted to open the building up. Since we’re getting ready for asbestos abatement followed subsequently by demolition of the building, we wanted to give former staff, former students, patrons of the district the opportunity to come back and walk through the school one last time, relive those memories, talk about those stories, just to give a little bit of closure. It is a change for the people in this neighborhood, and we wanted to honor that by giving them that opportunity.”
The building was open from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and hundreds of former teachers and former students, from recent days going back to the 1940s walked the halls, greeted old friends and recalled the stories of happy childhoods spent learning from books and learning about life at Columbia Elementary.
“It’s something you can’t forget,” said Aiden Weeks, 17, a junior at Joplin High School. “You can’t forget your elementary days. You met your first real friends here. My memories are from down here closer to the ground. Now I’m taller than the line along the hall. I used to be shorter, about as tall as the line on the wall.”
Weeks accompanied his mother, Jessica Whiteley, to the school where she taught and he was a student from 2010 to 2016.
Whiteley stood in front of Room 103, the room where she last taught before leaving education in 2017. It was a door down from where Whitely served her student-teaching tenure.
“I know it’s a school that needed a lot of updates,” Whiteley said. “We were outgrowing it even six years ago. I just liked where it was, the community and the warm closeness that we had and all the parents that were involved. Sometimes you lose some of that when you get into bigger schools, but it was time for an upgrade.”
Later in the open house, Jordan Wright, now a junior at Webb City High School, and Weeks posed for a picture for Weeks’ mom.
“I went to all my years of elementary school here, and it’s kind of cool to come back and see it all,” Wright said. “All my elementary years, this is where I grew up, all my original friends were here. There are so many memories. My first real friends were here.”
Another attendee, Cid Knight, now 80, recalled attending Columbia in 1948 and 1949 before her family moved and she spent the rest of her elementary career at West Central, the other elementary school closed when Dover Hill in January.
Knight said she enjoyed her time at Columbia and at West Central.
“This is my past, Columbia and West Central,” Knight said. “That’s where all my childhood memories are. It’s where I made my friends.”
