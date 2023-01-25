JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Neiss family drove from St. Louis to Jefferson City on Tuesday, a trip they’ve made many times over the past four years.
The reason is always the same: Legislation they fear will harm their transgender son.
On the agenda Tuesday night in the House General Laws Committee was a litany of bills aimed at limiting transgender students' participation in sports and banning gender-affirming health care for minors.
When he testifies, like he did Tuesday, 11-year-old Dan Neiss is quick to tell lawmakers about his magic tricks, his unicycle — and his desire to play sports with his friends.
“People keep talking about how it’s unfair. But we’re talking about kids,” he said. “Adults are always telling us it’s not about winning; it’s about having fun. And how fun would it be if you couldn’t play sports?”
His father, Russel, was much more direct with lawmakers.
“I love my son and care for him,” Russel Neiss said. “His school loves and cares for him. His camp loves and cares for him. His friends love and care for him. In fact, the only people who bully my son and make him feel he is not loved and cared for sit in this (Legislature).”
Katy Erker-Lynch, LGBTQ advocacy organization PROMO’s executive director, told The Independent she hopes Tuesday’s testimony will change the minds of other Republicans in the Legislature as well.
“I couldn’t be prouder of how the community showed up,” she said. “I hope those who testified began to change the hearts and minds of lawmakers, and they’ll focus on the real issues facing Missouri instead of forcing a culture war.”
Transgender athletes
Three bills debated Tuesday night seek to restrict transgender athletes to participating as their sex assigned at birth. Lawmakers proposed nearly identical legislation last year but could not get a bill to the governor’s desk by the end of the legislative session.
Republican Reps. Jamie Burger and Bennie Cook, who filed the same legislation last year, joined Rep. Brian Seitz, a Branson Republican, before the committee Tuesday.
Seitz argued his bill “protects women and girls from being taken advantage of by men.”
“Medals that should belong to biological female athletes are instead held by biological male athletes. Girls’ opportunities are being taken away from them by biological males,” he said.
Rep. Keri Ingle, a Lee’s Summit Democrat, pressed the bills' three sponsors about the Missouri State High School Activities Association and National Collegiate Athletics Association rules surrounding transgender athletes. None of the sponsors knew the policies.
MSHSAA requires transgender athletes to be taking puberty-suppressing medication or hormones for at least one year for them to compete according to their gender identity. In the 2021-22 school year, only five transgender students were eligible to compete according to their gender identity, having completed MSHSAA’s process.
Gender-affirming care
Three bills under the committee’s purview sought to stop gender-affirming care, both hormonal treatments and surgical procedures, for transgender minors.
Rep. Brad Hudson, a Cape Fair Republican sponsoring one of the bills, kicked off comments with a list of age-restricted activities, like drinking alcohol.
“We recognize that there are certain substances and activities that students can not engage in,” he said.
Rep. Mazzie Boyd, a Hamilton Republican, made the same argument.
“The realization that children need time to develop is not new,” she said.
Lobbyist Garrett Webb spoke in opposition of the bills on behalf of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which he said represents 1,100 pediatricians and practicing trainees in Missouri.
“This is a very complex, complicated decision that is best left to the child and their family and their practitioner,” he said.
Webb said the sponsors’ concerns that children under the age of 18 were undergoing surgical transitions were moot. Doctors don’t perform these procedures on children that young, he said.
Brandon Boulware, father of a transgender girl, asked legislators to consider the social challenges of being a transgender child.
“Being transgender is an enormously difficult act. It comes with tremendous sacrifices,” he said. “Think of every uncomfortable moment you had growing up; multiply that by 100. That’s what trans kids face every day.”
Drag performances
Two bills addressed drag shows, with one seeking to define drag venues as a sexually oriented business, joining the likes of strip clubs and adult arcades.
“Prior to the madness of the last few years,” Boyd said, “it was assumed we do not take children to drag shows the same way we assume we do not take children to strip clubs.”
She said she wrote her legislation to restrict children from seeing drag shows — but it would also set zoning restrictions and ban drag venues from serving alcohol. Her bill’s definition of "drag" is murky, committee members said, and could be interpreted to include any cross-dressing performance, like “Mrs. Doubtfire” and even Shakespearean theater.
The other bill, sponsored by Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, adds the definition of an “adult cabaret performance” and seeks to keep minors away from drag shows that contain “prurient interest.” Baker said he would define prurient interest as “lustful intention.”
Jordan Braxton, an intersex woman and drag performer, told legislators during her testimony that Republican state Rep. Chris Sander, from Lone Jack, had pulled his support.
“Chris Sander is no longer backing this bill,” she said. “That’s how absurd it is.”
Sander told The Independent after the hearing that he’s known Braxton for 18 years, having met her at one of her performances.
He had been co-sponsoring Boyd’s bill but thought its language could ban Pride celebrations, so he removed his name. He was still in favor of keeping minors away from graphic performances, but he has only known them to be in spaces that are already age restricted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.