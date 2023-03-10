Immediately following a press conference in which Missouri Southern announced a major gift to help build the planned Health Sciences Innovation Center on campus, the MSSU Board of Governors voted to advance the search for the team that will construct the building over the coming two years.
Board members authorized MSSU President Dean Van Galen to sign contracts with an architect and a construction manager before the panel’s meeting in June.
MSSU Executive Vice President Brad Hodson said the vote was necessary because the university will be reviewing requests for qualifications from architects and construction firms over the next few weeks and they anticipate deciding on which companies to use before June.
“We’re still looking for those people,” Hodson said. “We haven’t chosen them yet. At their last meeting in January, the board of governors authorized the university to do a request for qualifications, which is a state-required process to search for an architect. We are in the midst of that search and we anticipate before the board meets again in June we will have the opportunity to enter into a contract. So the first motion you heard was authorizing the president to enter into a contract with whichever architect we select.
“Then we’ll go through the same process for a construction manager.”
The university anticipates breaking ground on the $30 million center in the fall of 2023 with the building opening for classes in the fall of 2025.
The building is to expand Missouri Southern’s health sciences program with facilities such as a simulation hospital, expanded cadaver lab and other additions.
Van Galen said the state appropriated $15 million in its budget last year to the project with the requirement that the university raise $15 million to match it. The project is part of the university’s Lions Forward fundraising campaign, a five-year drive to raise $31.5 million.
In other business, Van Galen told the board that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s proposed state budget includes a $2 million core budget increase and $474,000 from the state’s MOExcells Program for a Center for Applied Data Analytics at Southern.
“This is a state-funded grant program specifically targeted to help with workforce development,” Van Galen said. “They fund one-time projects that will address important workforce needs for the state of Missouri. The project we have proposed is a Center for Applied Data Analytics which connects with our master’s program in data analytics which the board approved in January.”
Van Galen said board of governor’s member Bill Gipson and his wife, Tracy, in their $1 million kickoff gift to the Lions Forward campaign in January, directed that half their donation go to help create the Center for Applied Data Analytics.
