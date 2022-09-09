Missouri Southern State University will soon launch a major fundraising campaign to raise money for a series of campuswide projects.
The university's Board of Governors on Friday approved a list of seven areas, arranged into three subjects, that will be developed, with a goal of $31.5 million targeted.
Called the "Lions Forward" campaign, the list of projects was determined after about a year of review, study and outreach, MSSU President Dean Van Galen said.
"We've been holding internal meetings to review what projects would be good for philanthropic support," Van Galen said. "We also did a survey of Missouri Southern supporters to determine what projects they might be interested in philanthropically."
The list of projects includes:
• Establishing additional scholarships for students.
• Setting up a student success center, which would serve as a one-stop place for academic advice, career services, tutoring and first-year efforts.
• Renovating the lower level of Billingsly Student Center into a new place where both residential and commuter students can gather for study, games, food or relaxation.
• An "athletic excellence fund" that would support student-athlete services and programs.
• New academic programs with an emphasis on high workforce demand, including STEM programs.
• Expansion of immersive learning opportunities such as internships, study abroad, undergraduate research and more.
• Construction of a Health Science innovation center, intended to be a "best in class" facility for instruction in medical and health fields.
The seven areas were approved during a special budget committee meeting held before Friday's regular meeting. Board members had little to say about it during the regular meeting — after it passed with a unanimous vote, board member Bill Gipson suggested reading the goals out loud so they would be reflected in meeting minutes. Another vote was taken, with the same result.
Now that the areas to support have been approved, university officials will spread the word more. The next steps include the development of a case statement to serve as the foundation for proposals, publications and promotions, according to an update from Executive Vice President Brad Hobson.
It also includes specifying how financial gifts will be recorded and how credits, recognition and more will be awarded to donors.
"This is an important step," Van Galen said during the meeting. "It is our first comprehensive capital campaign in 18 years. It's really inspiring to think about the difference this campaign will make not only for resources, but also a greater awareness of the things we are doing and the impact we have on students."
In other meeting business, the board approved an updated agreement with Kansas City University to enable early acceptance programs for KCU's medical and dental schools.
Shortly after the board approved it, the meeting was paused for a signing ceremony with Van Galen and Marc Hahn, president and CEO of KCU.
The MSSU-KCU Early Acceptance Program establishes an annual cohort of up to 35 students — 25 for the osteopathic medicine program and 10 for the dental program. Under MKEAP, qualified students will have the opportunity to complete their baccalaureate degree with an accelerated, three-year curriculum before making a seamless transition to KCU.
