Missouri Southern State University and KGCS-TV, which operates as a service of the university's communications department, will host a public forum featuring candidates for the Joplin Board of Education at 7 p.m. Monday in the fifth-floor council chambers at Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Voters on April 4 will fill three seats on the Joplin School Board. There are seven candidates: incumbents Derek Gander and Jeff Koch, and challengers Marda Schroeder, Matthew Robertson, Veronica Gatz Scheurich, Michelle Steverson and Michael D. Landis.
Of the seven, five have committed to the forum, television station officials said in a news release earlier this week.
Each candidate who attends will be given time to introduce themselves and explain why they are running for a school board position. Each candidate then will get to answer five questions prepared by William Delehanty, MSSU professor of international and political affairs, and his students.
Audience members will be allowed to pose questions in any time remaining before the forum concludes at 8:30 p.m.
Members of the public who wish to attend should enter City Hall through the west entrance; doors will be open from 6 to 8:15 p.m. The doors of the entrances on Main Street and Sixth Street will be locked.
KGCS-TV will stream the forum live on Channel 21 and on the Missouri Southern KGCS Facebook page. KGCS-TV will also record the forum for playback at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The video will also be posted to the KGCS YouTube channel.
