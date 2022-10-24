The Plaster School of Business at Missouri Southern State University will host the Business Gateway, a business competition and workshop event for area high school students, on Tuesday.
A total of 385 students from 20 schools will participate, said Becky Burink, assistant professor of management and coordinator of the Business Gateway. The event will feature competitive events, presentations and workshops presented by the university's Career Services and Global Leaders programs, she said.
"We’re excited to bring this event back, and our goal is to bring developmental and recruitment aspects to it as well as the competition," she said in a statement. "We want to introduce students to what the Plaster School of Business has to offer and give them a taste of what Missouri Southern is about.”
Events and workshops will run from 9 a.m. to noon in Plaster Hall, followed by an awards ceremony at 1 p.m. in Young Gymnasium. The competition will include individual and team-based events in categories such as social media, website design, accounting, finance, data analytics, tourism, business communication and more.
Participating schools are Billings High School, Carl Junction High School, Carthage Technical Center, Everton School, Exeter High School, Girard High School, Gravette High School, Greenfield High School, Lamar Career & Technical Center, Liberal R-2 High School, Lockwood High School, McAuley Catholic High School, Mount Vernon High School, Neosho High School, Purdy High School, Riverton High School, Sarcoxie High School, Southeast-Cherokee (USD 247), Saint Paul High School and Wheaton High School.
