The Joplin School District has named new assistant principals and a dean of students at three elementary schools, while the Joplin Area Catholic Schools system also announced a new elementary principal.
Assistant principals
Tylan Harris will be assistant principal at Irving Elementary School. He previously taught fifth grade at Jefferson Elementary School and was head coach of Joplin’s freshman football team. He also worked in the social work, behavior support and client treatment supervision fields before entering education.
Harris has been nominated for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Golden Apple Award four times, and he was a runner-up for Joplin Schools Teacher of the Year in 2019-20.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri Southern State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. He is currently working to complete a specialist degree in elementary math from Missouri State University.
“Mr. Harris has proven himself in elementary classrooms as an educator who is focused on continual improvement,” said Superintendent Kerry Sachetta in a statement. “His students excel not only because of his ability to create positive relationships with them, but because he is intentional about team and staff collaboration.”
Josh Thompson will be assistant principal of Soaring Heights Elementary School. He previously taught English language arts and physical education at East Middle School, and he is the head coach of the high school’s boys and girls soccer teams. He also has been a member of East’s leadership team since 2020.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in educational administration from Missouri Southern.
“Josh has assisted his building administration on numerous occasions with students experiencing difficulties, and has a keen ability to build relationships in support of student success,” Sachetta said. “We look forward to him teaming up with the administration and staff at Soaring Heights to help them continue to improve measurable results for our students.”
New dean of students
Randi Barkley will be dean of students at Stapleton Elementary School. She previously taught the first and fourth grades at Irving, and she also has served on various building and district-level committees, including building curriculum, district curriculum, building steering, superintendent’s forum and focus groups, and the acting principals team.
She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from Missouri State University and a specialist degree in administration from William Woods University.
Stapleton previously shared an assistant principal with Soaring Heights, but the school district has created the position of dean of students to assist with administrative duties in one location, work on school improvement strategies with the instructional staff and advance their leadership skills, officials said.
“Mrs. Barkley has made a definite impact as an elementary teacher in our district,” Sachetta said. “She understands the importance of developing strong relationships with her students, and we feel confident that skill will carry over into this new role.”
St. Mary’s principal
Mary Landreth has been named principal of St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary and Preschool for the 2023-24 academic year.
Landreth currently is a special education teacher, head volleyball coach and assistant basketball coach at Webb City Junior High School. During her first year as a teacher, in 2017, she received the Missouri Association of Colleges for Teacher Education’s Outstanding Beginning Teacher Award. She also previously served as camp director for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau’s Camp ReNewAll.
Landreth holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education and a master’s degree in administration from Missouri Southern.
“Mrs. Landreth’s devout Catholic faith and her student-centered approach to education will be instrumental in maintaining the excellence of St. Mary’s Elementary and Preschool,” said Emily Yoakam, the system’s new director of schools. “We are confident that her leadership will positively impact the students, staff and families of the St. Mary’s community, and are excited to welcome her back to the Joplin Area Catholic Schools family.”
