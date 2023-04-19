Emily Pearce has been named director of the Joplin Early Childhood Center, the school district announced Wednesday.
Pearce has worked for the Joplin School District for 11 years. She has previously served as a counselor and a special education teacher. She currently is a member of the building leadership team at Jefferson Elementary School and is a district trainer for LETRS, a literacy program.
Officials said in a news release that Pearce recently completed Joplin Schools Aspiring Leadership, a professional development program that aims to encourage and equip internal candidates for administrative positions. She has also been a Bright Futures Joplin board member since 2016, and she was named Joplin Schools Teacher of the Year in 2021.
“I’ve been blessed to work for Joplin Schools for the past decade,” Pearce said in a statement. “I am honored to have been chosen as the next director of Joplin Early Childhood. I look forward to working with and serving the students, teachers, parents, business partners and community members. With a shared love of our students, I will serve the JEC team as we continue to meet the needs of our littlest Eagles and help them grow.”
Pearce holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Missouri State University and a specialist degree from William Woods University. She also is worked toward a doctorate in administration from William Woods University.
“Mrs. Pearce is an incredible asset to our district, and we are thrilled to have her take on this role,” said Jordan Dickey, director of student services, in a statement. “Joplin Early Childhood is a point of pride for Joplin Schools, and the students and staff in the building make it a great place for students to thrive. I am excited to begin working closely with Mrs. Pearce as we continue to expand and enhance the programming offered to our youngest Eagles."
In her new role, Pearce will succeed Melinda St. Clair, who will retire at the end of the school year.
The Joplin Early Childhood Center, which opened in 2018, serves 3- and 4-year-old pupils with a half-day curriculum that focuses on developmentally appropriate play and building language, motor, social and independence skills. Children must be 3 years old by Aug. 1 to be eligible to attend.
