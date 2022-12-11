Joplin High School students could have several new topics of study available to them next year if the Board of Education approves a list of proposed course additions.
The list will be considered for approval by the board Tuesday. Proposed courses, according to documentation provided to the board, are:
• Hospitality and Tourism. The semester-length elective "would give students the chance to learn employment skills necessary for any job or career that they plan to work with the public" and "would focus on an area not yet covered in our (family and consumer sciences) department."
• Fundamentals of Design. The yearlong elective "will give (students) the opportunity to expand on what is already taught in Housing and Interior and Fashion Design."
• Intro to Early Childhood and Education. The semester-length elective "would be an entry-level course for any student interested in the Early Childhood & Education Pathway."
• Career Pathway to Teaching Profession Level II. This course would replace the program previously known as Cadet Teaching. The Level II course would be geared toward seniors.
• AP Computer Science Principles. This yearlong Advanced Placement elective would "cover a wide range of computing topics with a special focus on the impact of technology and computing on students' lives."
• The World at War. The semester-length course would combine academic standards related to both world and U.S. history to teach the "lasting impact" of World War I and World War II and how the wars can help in "understanding current global standings and relations."
• Ancient Civilizations (Early Man to Rome). The semester-length elective would "explore the origins, evolution and varieties of world civilizations from their origins (c. 3000 BCE) up to the start of the Middle Ages (c. 1000 CE). ... All of these civilizations developed ideas, philosophies, religions, social values and techniques that we may still learn from."
• Women's History. The semester-length elective would "examine the experiences and contributions of diverse groups of women in society in early world history and modern American history. This course will provide knowledge about the social role of women and their involvement in areas such as health, history and political activism and will also provide knowledge about gender stereotypes and how this affects the learning process."
Also proposed are several electives to be offered virtually: Network System Design, Intro to STEM, Intro to Human Services, Intro to Coding, Intro to Communications and Speech, Fundamentals of Digital Media, Economics, Business Computer Information Systems and Agribusiness Systems.
The courses have been suggested by teachers and administrators following a review of current offerings and curriculum "to ensure that all Joplin Schools' programs are meeting state requirement and best serve the needs and interest of our students," administrators said in documents provided to the board.
Associated costs with implementing the new courses would be minimal and would consist mostly of textbooks and other resources, the district said. All courses would be taught by current faculty, with the possible consideration of an additional teacher in the family and consumer sciences division.
In other business Tuesday, the board will:
• Review the 2021-22 audit report, which was prepared by Westbrook and Co.
• Consider change orders to the Dover Hill Elementary School project in the amount of $19,586.80 for sidewalk drains, paint, sod and window bar stock.
• Review the graduation rate at Joplin High School and plans for improvement.
