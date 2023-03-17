The Joplin Schools Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2023 class of the Joplin Schools Hall of Fame.
The deadline to be considered for the 2023 class of inductees is Monday, May 1.
The foundation’s Hall of Fame project was created to recognize and honor the achievements of outstanding alumni from Joplin High School, Lincoln School, Memorial High School and Parkwood High School. Nominees may be honored posthumously, and must have graduated at least 25 years prior to their nomination.
Last year’s inaugural Hall of Fame inductees were Katherine Browne, Emerson Foulke, Jim Goodknight, Henry Robertson and Mary Curtis Chenoweth Warten.
In addition to the Hall of Fame inductees, the foundation will also honor a Meritorious Award winner. The Meritorious Award recognizes an individual who did not attend Joplin Schools, but who, through leadership, service and/or support, has demonstrated extraordinary contributions to Joplin Schools and the local education community. Last year’s Meritorious Award was given to Melissa Fuell Cuther.
An induction ceremony is planned for October.
A digital nomination packet is available at joplinschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.