Name of organization: Bright Futures Joplin
Address: 825 S. Pearl Ave., Joplin, MO 64801
Phone number: 417-625-5200
Website: brightfuturesjoplin.org
Year founded: 2010
Population served: Students in the Joplin School District
Number of people helped: Thousands
Mission: Uniting our time, talent and treasure to build relationships and create pathways for the success of our students.
Governing body: Board of directors
Executive director/CEO: Amanda Stone, coordinator
Annual budget: $151,500
Major source of funding: Private donations, grants
Major fundraiser: Guns & Hoses, our annual benefit basketball game between Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police Department, was held in April.
Questions for the director
How does the organization make a difference in the community? Bright Futures Joplin exists to remove any barriers to success that Joplin Schools students might have. We do so through fostering strong community partnerships, so that when we have a need to fill, we can reach out to our partners for help. These barriers to success most often come in the form of a lack of food over the weekends, weather-appropriate clothing and shoes that fit, having a bed to sleep in and having school supplies. We are ready to help with anything that comes up. The community is always ready to help us support our students.
What is the biggest challenge you are facing? Food costs, hands down. We pack about 520 snack packs (weekend food bags) each week for our food-insecure students so they can come back to school on Mondays ready to learn and grow alongside their peers. That number has been consistently 25% higher than the previous school year. Coupled with high food costs, we are spending much more than expected. But we will continue to do what it takes to make sure our students have what they need to succeed.
What can the public do to help the cause? Monetary donations are always welcome and allow us to purchase what our students need. It’s also so helpful when churches or businesses hold food drives for single-serve, shelf-stable snack pack foods like granola bars, ramen, cups of mac & cheese, fruit snacks, cans of soup and trail mix.
Are there volunteer opportunities? Bright Futures Joplin relies heavily on volunteers! They make our world go round. Volunteers help in our donation center with sorting, organizing and much more, in our Lunch PALS mentoring program as positive, reliable adults and can serve in a number of ways in Joplin Schools. Opportunities can be found here: https://www.brightfuturesjoplin.org/how_can_i_help.
Final word? We believe in the power of community. The kids we serve will likely be adults in our community one day, and we aim to support them through their struggles. We do so through community support, so that when these kids are adults, they can lead through the example they lived. We’re so very grateful to the community that helps us provide this support.
