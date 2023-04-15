Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy and windy this evening becoming clear late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening becoming clear late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.