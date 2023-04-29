CARTHAGE, Mo. — A big new playground is taking shape in Carthage’s Municipal Park and new playgrounds are planned for four other parks as the city works on a generational upgrade to its recreational offerings.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Abi Almandinger said the new $879,640 playground with a Route 66 theme, located in the field near the Jasper County Youth Fair Grounds, will be ready by the end of May. Work will then begin on the new $539,193 playground at Carter Park.
Next up will be a $364,752 playground surrounded on three sides by a flood-protective berm, at Kellogg Lake Park, which will be located across the street from the large pavilion on the banks of the lake itself.
Almandinger said plans also are nearly ready for presentation to the Carthage City Council for a new playground at Central Park and plans are in the works to replace the playground structures at Griggs Park.
The Carthage City Council has allocated a total of $2.5 million out of a $5 million grant from the McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust to build the new play structures at the parks, upgrading playgrounds that were last rebuilt in the 1990s.
They’ve also allocated $1.5 million to installing four new restrooms across the parks and renovating and upgrading existing restrooms as well.
They’re holding $1 million in reserve for unanticipated expenses.
Residents react
Parents playing with their children at Municipal Park playground on Saturday said they were happy to see the city investing in the parks.
“I think it’s money well spent,” said Kelly Batie, who was out at the park with her boyfriend Michael Hyett and his daughter, Zoe. “The kids need a nice place to play and it’ll be more safe, probably, to be honest. New bathrooms will be nice too.”
Batie said leaving the existing playground in addition to the new playground at Municipal Park will come in handy this summer.
“They have the Fourth of July here and it gets really busy and families don’t just have to stay here (in the old playground), they can spread out and set up at different locations,” she said. “It’ll be good at the Youth Fair, too. I think it’s a good idea, the kids really need it.”
Hyett said he liked the idea of spending the money from the 2015 sale of the former McCune Brooks Hospital to Mercy on things like the parks.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “I think there needs to be more family-themed things in this town and I think it’s a great idea.”
Kaleb Wilson, who was at Municipal Park with his wife, Hayley, and son Ezra, 13 months, and daughter Desileigh, 9, said he’s watched the progress on the new playground over the past month and is looking forward to its completion.
“I think it looks great, I think it’s going to really give kids more stuff to do outside,” Kaleb said. “Me and my wife are really big advocates of the kids being outside and playing. So the more we give them to do, the more time they’ll spend outside and the more energy they’re going to spend.”
Wilson said new playgrounds in all the parks will improve the look of the city to outsiders as well.
“I think it’s great because, one, it just makes the city look a lot better,” he said. “And two, parents don’t want to drive all the way across town just to go to one park that’s fully upgraded and has all that play equipment. If we have play equipment at each park it makes it a lot easier for parents. It’s convenient.”
Wilson said he also liked he addition of play equipment for children with special needs.
“That will be fantastic, it’s really hard finding special needs equipment ... Anything that can really help kids exercise and promote a healthy lifestyle is money well spent.”
McKinley Baker, 16, said she still comes to the playground to get away from things or to bring her younger brother and sister to play.
Baker said she’s excited to see the new playground going up.
“I’ve played on this equipment for so long and this playground is getting a little bit run down so it’ll be a chance for my little brother and sister to be able to play on new stuff and get an experience,” Baker said. “It’ll help kids not get hurt because on this older stuff kids can get hurt and it’s not fun when they do. The newer stuff should be safer.”
Other improvements
Almandinger said the city has signed a $477,305 contract with a company called CTX for four new restrooms to be installed at Municipal Park, Kellogg Lake Park, Carter Park and Griggs Park.
Almandinger said the new restrooms will likely not be built until the fall because parts and material for these kinds of structures are in short supply.
Site preparation for these structures as well as site preparation for the Kellogg Lake playground and the other playgrounds will be separate contracts that will add to those costs.
The city is also spending money to make repairs to the Municipal Park Pool so it can open this summer.
Almandinger said workers from Westport Pools, from Maryland Heights, will be in town in a few days to do more testing and surveys on the pool and get started on $92,700 in repairs.
The money for pool repairs is coming from the city’s new use tax on items purchased online by Carthage residents.
She said the city and contractor were working to have the pool repaired by Memorial Day weekend, the traditional opening weekend, but the work might delay that opening.
