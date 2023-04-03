PITTSBURG, Kan. — A team from the Pittsburg State University School of Construction has been named champion in the Mechanical Contractors Association of America's Student Chapter Competition in Phoenix, Arizona.
The chapter's $10,000 prize will be matched by MCA of Kansas City, for a total of $20,000.
“Congratulations to team members Graham Hudelson, Zach Hutchings, Michael Marinakis, Hunter Helmer, Aiden Wolownik and Gianni Piccini for all that they put in to achieving this goal. They are a spectacular group,” said the team’s academic adviser, Shannon Nicklaus, in a statement. “We’re so proud of them, and the job offers will be rolling in.”
The team was one of 22 chapters out of the 48 chapters across the nation to submit a proposal for a national energy project last fall, and one of four to advance to the finals last week.
The challenge was to install three 1,000-ton cooling towers, six 6,000-mbh boilers, a sewer heat recovery system, heat exchangers, pumps, piping and supporting infrastructure as part of a new energy facility that would heat and cool several buildings on the National Western Center campus.
In Phoenix, the team presented its proposal and answered judges’ questions in front of 600 to 800 people. While there, they also attended a large convention where they heard speakers such as Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” and tennis legend John McEnroe, attended special sessions and educational seminars, and more.
As a result of the win, the team has been invited by Lynn Mueller, president and CEO of Sharc Energy, which manufactured and supplied the sewage heat exchange that was installed in the National Western Center in Denver, to see the system live.
