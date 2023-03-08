PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg High School theater department will present "The SpongeBob Musical" at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the high school, 1978 E. Fourth St.
Based on the animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg, the show will be directed by Breana Clark with music direction by Susan Laushman and Cooper Neil and technical direction by Chuck Boyles.
The cast includes Tate Campbell as SpongeBob, Ben Shawn as Patrick Star, Olivia Doodnauth as Sandy Cheeks, Ella Rhuems as Squidward, Ben Bolinger as Mr. Krabs, Trent Toth as Plankton, Lauren Coomes as Pearl and 16 other students rounding out the company. More than 40 additional students fulfill roles of the production crew and the pit band.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and will be sold at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.