PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ann Lee, principal of Lakeside Elementary School, has been named assistant superintendent for the Pittsburg School District.
Lee has been in education for more than 25 years. She most recently was Lakeside's principal for three years and Westside Elementary School's principal for nine years, according to the district. She also was an assistant principal at Pittsburg Community Middle School, and she previously was a counselor and teacher.
"Mrs. Lee has served many roles in our district over the years and has proven herself to be a leader in curriculum development, assessment, data analysis, teacher professional development and strategic improvement," Superintendent Richard Proffitt said in a statement. "Her knowledge of the district will help make this a smooth transition."
Lee was selected from a field of 10 applicants. She will begin in July.
