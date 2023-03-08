PITTSBURG, Kan. — Michelle Wheeler, an instructional coach, has been named the new principal of Lakeside Elementary School, the Pittsburg School District announced Wednesday.
"We are excited to have Michelle join our administrative team. She has been a valuable staff member for many years and has taken on leadership roles within her building in the past two years. With her knowledge of the building, staff, and programs, it should be a seamless transition for next year." Mr. Richard Proffit shared.
Wheeler started in 1998 as a permanent substitute teacher and went on to coordinate the Summer Boost Academy and Dragon Academy. She also taught fifth grade and was a reading coordinator at Lakeside. Last year, the district added instructional coaches at all four elementary schools, and Wheeler filled one of those roles.
Wheeler will start as principal in July.
