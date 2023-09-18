A diversity of pollinators is necessary to a healthy environment, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Joplin Public Library is doing its part to help pollinators passing through the area and those that live in Joplin.
More than 20 volunteers joined Jeana Gockley, director of the Joplin Public Library, and Val Frankoski, with the Chert Glades Master Naturalists, to plant dozens of flowering plants in the library’s new pollinator garden on the west end of the building at 20th Street and Connecticut Avenue.
“I am a really big fan of butterflies, monarchs especially, and this is the time when they’re supposed to be migrating through,” Gockley said. “So we hope that next year our garden will welcome those pollinators to our space.”
Volunteers from across the community spent about an hour Monday planting a variety of plants into two spaces, one 46 feet long and 8 feet wide, and the second 46 feet long and 3 feet wide, along a walking path around the library.
Frankoski said she picked plants that were native to Missouri when Joplin was a wind-swept prairie and those plants covered that prairie.
“We make gardens for many reasons,” Frankoski said. “We make them for people, and we hope people will enjoy this one. But this garden is also being made for pollinators, especially butterflies. Butterflies are sort of the poster child for the plight of all pollinators. We’ll have different kinds of milkweed, and we’ll have things that will host monarchs, swallowtails and pearl crescents, and lots of other kinds of butterflies and bees and other pollinators.”
Monarch butterflies are especially vulnerable to overuse of pesticides and herbicides and the loss of the prairie habitat because of the specialized diet of monarch caterpillars.
Adult monarchs lay their eggs on milkweed plants, which were native to prairie ecosystems but seen by some people as nuisance plants.
Those caterpillars will only eat milkweed leaves before finding a place to build a cocoon and enter the chrysalis phase before turning into a butterfly.
Gockley said she hopes this pollinator garden will be a teaching space to help people learn about pollinators and what they need to survive.
“It can be a teaching tool,” Gockley said. “We’re excited for the opportunities for programming and other opportunities coming from this space. We don’t have any plans yet for programs. We want to see how it turns out and what it’s going to look like.”
Volunteers of all ages turned out Monday to help with the planting.
Reid Stanley, a freshman at Joplin High School, said her mother, Emily Stanley, signed her up for this event on a day off from school.
“But it is fun,” Reid said. “I just love doing something that can help benefit other things, so this will help all the pollinators in our area and give them another place to pollinate.”
Her friend Addison Palmer, an eighth grader at South Middle School, came to help plant to earn service hours to join the National Junior Honor Society.
“To be in that, you need to do five hours of community service, so I’m working on that here,” Addison said. “I love gardening stuff and I love looking at gardens, but I've never gotten a chance to actually plant. I thought this would not only help with my service hours, but I thought it would be really fun.”
Addison said she’ll look forward to coming back to the library and seeing the garden she helped build.
“It’ll be really cool," she said, "because I'll come back to the library and check out a book, then I'll come over here and say, 'Wow, I planted that. It’s so pretty.'"
Frankoski said it will take a couple of years for the pollinator garden to reach its full potential, but some plants will start blooming right away.
“The whole thing with planting, as any gardener knows, is first we sleep, we make roots, we don’t look like we’re doing anything, then we creep, get a little bit of growth, then about the third year, we leap,” she said. “My favorite plant is the button bush. There used to be one outside Pizza by Stout, down in the ditch when there was a ditch there. It got hacked back every year, but it was just full of flowers and you could see the the butterflies from Range Line. I’m hoping the one here performs just as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.