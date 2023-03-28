PITTSBURG, Kan. — Registration is underway for a leadership forum for educators that is being organized by the College of Education at Pittsburg State University.
The 2013 National Teacher of the Year, Jeff Charbonneau, will lead the event, which is planned for April 20 in the Overman Student Center. Known as the KAMO Leadership Forum, it is open to educators in Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Charbonneau was recognized for his innovative teaching approach and success in a ceremony in the White House, and in 2015 was a finalist for the Global Teacher Prize. He is the longest serving appointed member of the Washington Student Achievement Council.
Organizers said the event is ideal for principals, district leaders, teacher leaders and school teams. Registration is $75, and attendees also have the opportunity to enroll in one graduate credit hour.
Registration is due by Saturday.
Details: pittstate.edu/kamo.
