WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Legislative Committee of the Webb City Community Teachers Association will host a forum for Board of Education candidates at 7 p.m. Monday at Webb City High School's Barton Auditorium.
Linda Uselmann, association president and a social studies teacher, said attendees can learn about the board's role, listen to candidate introductions and participate in a short community-led question-and-answer session.
Candidates for the Webb City Board of Education are Dave E. Collard, William Roderique, Jeanne M. Newby and Erin Taylor.
The election will take place on Tuesday, April 4.
