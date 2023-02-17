QUAPAW, Okla. — The Quapaw Nation will host a STEAM fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in its Wellness Center.
Native American students in kindergarten through the 12th grade from Quapaw Public Schools' Johnson-O'Malley program are participating. They represent several area tribes including Cherokee Nation, Eastern Shawnee Tribe, Miami Nation, Modoc Nation, Ottawa Tribe, Peoria Tribe, Quapaw Nation, Seneca-Cayuga Nation, Shawnee Tribe and Wyandotte Nation.
The public is invited to attend and view the students' work.
An awards luncheon for participants and guests is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Downstream Casino Resort.
