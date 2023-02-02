NEOSHO, Mo. — Informational meetings for parents of students in Neosho schools are focused on helping them determine whether a new STEAM academy is a good option for their children.
The Neosho School District has set two meetings for parents interested in the district's new Rise Elementary, being created inside the Haas building downtown. The meetings will help answer questions about the school's approach to education before registration opens Tuesday.
The first meeting was held Thursday; the second is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Neosho Middle School, located at 1400 Hale McGinty Drive.
"We want to provide as much information as possible before they register," said Nathan Manley, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the district. "We want to make sure they know what the focus of Rise is and whether they would be interested."
The new school is open to every elementary student in the district, regardless of academic performance or aptitude. From gifted to struggling students, from top performers to just-enough-to-get-by achievers, every student is welcome inside the building, district official say.
The school is anticipated to have an attendance of about 225 students. They will be admitted based on which elementary sending zone — Benton, Carver, Centeral, Goodman or South — they currently reside within.
District officials will keep the proportions of students in those elementary buildings for Rise: A school with a higher population will have more openings for students interested the the STEAM school. Students will be selected based on a lottery process.
STEAM difference
Rise Elementary will feature a different structure for teaching the same standards required by Missouri law. Instead of teaching key concepts and lessons through lectures, they are applied via projects.
A previous project completed at a Neosho school involved a garden. Math and geometry skills were taught and applied by determining the space available and the fencing needed for the garden, and language and writing skills were reinforced through writing permission or donation requests.
Teachers are given special training to help students complete projects while preparing to take annual performance tests through the Missouri Assessment Program.
“The beauty of this is how we teach information in context,” said Melissa Oates, principal of Central Elementary, in 2021. “With this type of learning, it’s student-driven as they focus on a problem that’s presented to them. They get to discover through research what an appropriate solution is.”
The district has been working with the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas, to model its concept.
Rise Elementary won't be the only building to use the strategy. Such classes have already been the approach at Neosho elementary schools for the past few years and will continue to be so.
The difference is that students at Rise will be surrounded by the style for all of their classes, Manley said. Curriculum will emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math — commonly referred to as STEAM in education.
"We have these experiences going on throughout the district in pockets," Manley said. "What we are doing at Rise is making sure they are immersed in the experience every day."
Who should go?
Because the education style is intended for learners of all types, parents may be left wondering whether their student would be the best fit for Rise.
Manley said students who are naturally, almost excessively inquisitive would be outstanding candidates.
"Those kids who are natural explorers, the kids who like to question the 'why' quite a bit, the kids who focus on the purpose of something and are able to have a real-life experience with it," Manley said. "Those are the students who would really thrive at Rise."
Before Thursday's first meeting, more than 200 parents had signed up to signal their interest.
Manley anticipated that in addition to explaining the concept, parents would have plenty of questions about logistics, including busing. Manley said that while transportation routes would be changed, the district's team feels confident it can handle those changes. New routes will not be developed until registrations are completed.
The school is on track to open in August for the new school year, according to a district publication.
