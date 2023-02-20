RIVERTON, Kan. — Kevin Cooper, who recently retired as assistant superintendent for business operations at the Webb City School District, has been named the new superintendent of the Riverton School District, effective July 1.
"I am very excited to join the Riverton family," Cooper said in a statement posted to social media. "Riverton has a great school district and has tremendous support from the community. I look forward to building positive relationships with staff, community and especially students. I believe these relationships are essential for students to succeed in school."
Cooper was an assistant superintendent in Webb City for nearly 12 years before he retired in December. He also previously worked as an elementary school principal in both Webb City and Carthage and a fifth grade teacher in both Webb City and Ozark.
He holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Missouri Southern State University, a master's degree in educational leadership from Missouri State University, a specialist degree in educational leadership from Pittsburg State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University.
In his new role, Cooper will succeed Todd Berry, who plans to retire.
Berry has worked in administration for the Riverton School District since 1995 and has been its superintendent for the past 15 years, he said in a phone interview with the Globe on Monday.
"I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish, but at the same time, I'm looking forward to the future and thinking it's time for a new set of ideas to breathe new life into the school district," he said.
Berry added that he has no firm plans for his retirement, but he may look outside of the education field for opportunities.
"You never know what the future holds," he said.
