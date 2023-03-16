Steve Gilbreth, who recently announced his upcoming retirement as principal of Joplin High School, has been named the new principal of St. Peter's Catholic Middle School and McAuley Catholic High School for the 2023-24 academic year, effective July 1.
In his new role, he will succeed Emily Yoakam, who recently was named director of the Catholic school system.
“We are excited add Dr. Gilbreth to our team,” Yoakam said in a Thursday statement announcing Gilbreth's hiring. “He is a known difference maker whose positivity, knowledge and expertise will be a blessing to our school and faith community.”
Gilbreth holds a bachelor's degree in English education from Missouri Southern State University, master's and educational specialist degrees from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and a doctoral degree from St. Louis University.
He also is connected with the Catholic community in Joplin. His parents graduated from St. Peter’s Catholic High School (now McAuley), and he attended St. Mary’s Elementary School. He also serves as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Harter Council No. 979.
"I am excited about the opportunity to serve the students, faculty, staff and parents of McAuley High School and St. Peter's Middle School,” Gilbreth said in a statement. “As a member of St. Peter's Parish, I look forward to helping the community of the Joplin Area Catholic Schools."
St. Peter's and McAuley will hold an open house at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Families will have the opportunity to meet Gilbreth then.
“I am excited to have Dr. Gilbreth come on board as principal of St. Peter Middle School and McAuley Catholic High School,” said the Rev. Edward M. Rice, bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, in a statement. “His experience in education and administration, along with his deep faith rooted in St. Peter Parish and his work with the Knights of Columbus, will greatly enhance and move forward the mission of Catholic education in the Joplin Area Catholic School System. I look forward to working with him in the near future.”
The Joplin School District earlier this week announced that Randy Oliver, an associate principal at a high school in Independence, will be the head principal of Joplin High School following Gilbreth's retirement.
