This week’s production of the musical “Mean Girls” by the Southwest Missouri Regional Youth Theatre is coming together after only four weeks of hard work, intense choreography and lots of pink paint.
“The experience is really intense for them,” director Ashley Trotnic said. “The only way we can accomplish this is through the hard work and dedication of the students.”
The summer productions started when theater students asked to be part of a show during the summer, Trotnic said. Students were sad that they had to go three months without theater.
Along with choreographer Zach Pettit and vocal director Monica Reynolds, Trotnic started a summer show where students can get a fine arts credit. At first, only Joplin High School students participated, but later the productions started to involve students from other school districts.
This year, 64 students from Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Neosho, Mount Vernon and Carthage school districts are part of the cast and crew of “Mean Girls.”
While many of the actors have done theater before, this is the first time for some of the students working on a high school production backstage, Trotnic said. Students are learning new things as they build the set, create costumes and design lighting.
The high school version of “Mean Girls” came out earlier this year, edited to make the musical more appropriate for high school students. Trotnic said much of the appeal of the production is that rarely do high students get to play high school students. Usually, they’re portraying older adults, acting out things more removed from what students experience.
“They were so excited about being able to have a chance to play characters that are their age, that are experiencing things that they go through on a daily basis,” Trotnic said.
“Mean Girls” is a play with music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Neil Benjamin and book by Tina Fey, based on the 2004 movie. It follows new girl Cady Heron as she starts at North Shore High School in Chicago. She attempts to quickly fit in and in the process finds herself betraying her friends and herself. In the end, she learns lessons in loyalty, friendship and being yourself.
“At the heart of the show, it has a good message,” Trotnic said. “These kids struggle with a lot of stuff in high school, bullying, friendships being broken up. I hope that when they leave, they take the message of the show that we can all come together to create something beautiful.”
Anne Marie Wright, an incoming senior at Webb City High School, plays Cady Heron. She’s been doing community productions since she was 7. She has been a participant, and then counselor, at the Joplin Little Theatre summer workshops. “Mean Girls'' marks role No. 30 for her. She’s also an officer in International Thespian Society Troupe 608 at Webb City.
“Mean Girls” has been one of Wright’s favorite musicals for a long time. It’s been a dream to be able to put it on stage and work with a wonderful cast and directing staff, she said.
Lily Clark, a recent graduate of Webb City High School, plays queen bee and Heron’s rival, Regina George. Clark started acting in productions in junior high school. She progressed through casts, and in her senior year started acting in lead roles. She was also president of the IST Troupe 608 at Webb City and hopes to continue in theater.
Clark thinks “Mean Girls” is amazing and has loved it for a long time. After listening to it for so long, she said it is satisfying to put it together as a show and rewarding to see it with all the actors and lights. Playing George has already helped her acting, she said.
“Being in such a powerful role has helped me with confidence, especially as the directors have led me through the music, and it has helped me get out of my comfort bubble,” Clark said. “It will definitely help me in upcoming roles.”
For Wright, the summer experience has given her new friendships. She said she’s gotten close with people she knew through theater circles but didn’t have an opportunity to see often. The role has also helped develop her growing theater talent.
“Already, this role has expanded my vocal ability,” Wright said. “Being able to see the progress I’ve made over just these short few weeks has been really cool.”
While a musical like this might take three to four months to develop during the school year, students are putting “Mean Girls” together in about four weeks this summer. This means four-hour rehearsal days, then seven-hour rehearsals in the week leading up to the presentation. It can be an intense and stressful experience.
“It’s been a rush. It’s kind of like you’re on this high for the entire four weeks,” Clark said. “Especially for a show like this, where everyone is super upbeat to come to work, it doesn’t seem hard. It all pays off in the end.”
Wright credits the professionalism and efficiency of the production leaders. She said Joplin has a history of doing big musicals, demanding productions with big casts.
“Being able to not only put it together in a short amount of time but put it on better than what some of those three-month shows look like is extremely impressive,” Wright said.
For Trotnic, she hopes students form new friendships out of the experience. She said it’s been nice to see all the schools coming together to put on a show in a short time. All of the hard work makes everything worth it.
“I’m really proud of them. They’re not all my kids from my school, but they’re all my kids when they do the summer show,” Trotnic said through a few tears.
