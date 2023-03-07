Joplin School District officials are homing in on early literacy, student attendance and other areas they say need to show improvement after the release Tuesday of state accreditation data.
The data was released by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in the form of annual performance reports, which grade school districts in areas such as students' academic performance on standardized and other end-of-course tests, attendance and graduation rates, college and career readiness, and continuous improvement plans.
APRs are used to demonstrate the progress schools and districts are making toward meeting the standards set forth in the sixth version of the Missouri School Improvement Program, which is the system the state uses to accredit school districts. No accreditation decisions will be made until at least three years' worth of MSIP 6 data exists, education officials said.
The APRs released Tuesday contain data only from the 2021-22 academic year and represent the first year of MSIP 6, state education officials said. Because of that, the 2022 scores shouldn't be compared with scores from 2018, the last year in which APRs were released, because the metrics and scoring system have changed, they said.
“For the release of this pilot year data, we encourage stakeholders, including community partners and families, to focus less on the APR score and more on the underlying data to learn how they may better support student learning," said Margie Vandeven, the commissioner of education, in a statement.
The Joplin School District received 69.1% of total possible points, according to its APR; it received 85.8% of points in 2018. Most school districts experienced a drop in scores: In 2018, under the prior MSIP 5 version, more than 300 school districts received 95% or more of possible points on their APRs. Under the MSIP 6 version, four districts are at that level, with more than 430 earning 70% to 94.9% of total possible points and another 100 earning 50% to 69.9% of total possible points.
Like state officials, Joplin officials said that percentage shouldn't be alarming because the metrics and scoring system have changed from 2018.
"It is very easy to see one piece of data and form a decision," said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services, adding that the APR under MSIP 6 is a "reset" of sorts. "I think it's important we take a collective look at what's working and what's not working."
Instead, the APR should help tell teachers and principals where to focus, Mwangi said. For Joplin, that's in students' academic performance. The district earned half of possible points in students' achievement in English language arts, math and science, and 75% of possible points in social studies.
"We know we have academic improvements to make," Mwangi said.
Based on that data, the school district is focusing its efforts on early literacy programs and other initiatives to help pupils be ready for kindergarten, including a transitional kindergarten program that will launch in August. Research has shown that students who are prepared for primary school are likely to be more successful later. The district also has reinstated grade-level and department heads to ensure schools and programs are providing the same instruction.
"We're taking it seriously, but we also believe in the work they (teachers) are doing, and we believe we're on the right track," Mwangi said.
The district also was dinged in the attendance category, receiving zero points. The APR's attendance standard generally requires 90% of students to attend class 90% of the time.
Mwangi said the challenge is that Joplin students are fairly transient within the district, so school officials are working on ways to help keep children in class and make sure parents understand how attendance affects academic performance.
One bright spot: Overall, scores for student growth in core subjects were higher than performance, meaning students are getting better academically. The district earned 57.5% and 64.2% of total points possible for growth in English language arts and math, respectively.
Mwangi said the district tracks student progress in certain subjects three times per year, allowing teachers to intervene with low-performing students. Teachers also have formed collaborative teams to share best practices and ideas for improvement.
"Growth is where we really pride ourselves," Mwangi said. "We know we grow our kids."
