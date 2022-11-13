CARTHAGE, Mo. — Teacher Jenny Starchman is a survivor of sorts.
Starchman was a third grade teacher in Room 207 at Steadley Elementary School in Carthage when it opened Nov. 17, 1997. Today, she’s a second grade teacher in Room 207, the last of the staff that opened the school 25 years ago this week.
“Not only am I the only staff member still here, but I am the only one to still be in my original room to this day,” Starchman told a gathering Sunday celebrating the 25th anniversary of the opening of Steadley.
About 75 people attended the special anniversary celebration at Steadley. They heard from Principal Tom Barlow, district administrators and teachers current and retired about the memories made at the school and the thousands of students who have passed through its halls.
Stacy Hagensieker, currently a kindergarten teacher at Steadley and a former teacher at Irving Elementary School in Joplin, was one of those former students reliving her childhood with two of her children, who also are likely future students at Steadley.
Hagensieker said she remembers entering the school and “thinking it was huge” on that cool November day.
“It’s cool to be here for the 25th because I went here, and now I’m teaching here and my kids will get to go here," she said. "It’s cool to kind of see the circle revolve.”
Affecting generations
Retired Steadley teacher and current substitute Robin Law talked about the students’ reactions on that day when they were bused from their old schools to the gleaming new Steadley Elementary School.
She said completion of the school had been scheduled for the beginning of the 1997-98 school year, but construction delays meant it wasn't ready until November. Until it was done, students in kindergarten through third grade attended the old Hawthorne School, and students in the fourth through sixth grades attended Eugene Field.
“We loaded up the buses, and the kids were ecstatic, but they were not crazy,” Law said. “The police gave us a police escort out here, so one of the boys on the bus said, ‘We’re famous!’ They were so excited because the police were escorting all of us out here. Another one, as we pulled into the drive, said, ‘It’s so big.’ You couldn’t help but smile as you saw their faces as we walked in."
Superintendent Mark Baker thanked the residents who approved the bond issue in the 1990s that paid for the school's construction.
He said Steadley was the first new building in the district in more than 30 years, the first since the construction of Fairview Elementary. Baker also said after it was built, Steadley’s student population was more than 700 kids, including all the early childhood programs as well as kindergarten through sixth grade.
In the years since, the district has built other schools, allowing the early childhood program to move into its own building and moving the fourth through sixth grades into the Carthage Intermediate Center and the Sixth Grade Center. Steadley’s current enrollment is around 400 pupils in kindergarten through third grade.
“Can you imagine going 30 years without building something, a new elementary, anything?” Baker said. “We can almost say thank you to that group of citizens for what we have now because we use the bond issue that was approved for Steadley and we extended it to build the high school in 2007.
“Then we extended those bonds again to build the Intermediate Center and add on to the junior high. We wouldn’t have the Tech Center now because we wouldn’t have the land we built the high school on, and we extended that bond issue in 2020 to add to the South Tech Center and remodel the North Tech Center. If you think about when we mention bond issues and how they affect generations to come, this is a perfect example of how 25 years ago, the community decided to support a bond issue that has truly affected generations and generations.”
Barlow retirement
Barlow, the principal, had previously announced his decision to retire. He will retire after more than 40 years in education, the past 13 as assistant principal or principal at Steadley.
“I started in 1978, but I took two years off trying to do something else, and I was miserable being away from kids,” Barlow said. “So I got back in it, and I've been happy ever since, so a total of 43 years.”
His first year in Carthage, he was an assistant principal, spending half his day at Steadley and half his day at Columbian. He took the job as Steadley's principal the following year.
“As I got closer to what I thought would be retirement, I was asking people who had made the decision, and all of them would tell me, 'You will know when the time comes,'” Barlow said. “Every day, literally every day, I greet all the kids when they come in, and every day they come in and I greet them, it’s going through my mind that it’s coming soon to where I won't be able to do this every day. I am going to miss that, no question.”
