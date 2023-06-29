CARTHAGE, Mo. — Plans for a new baseball stadium on the campus of Carthage High School got a boost Thursday with an announcement from the Kent D. And Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust of a $2.5 million pledge to the school district.
It will give the team a new home after the loss of historic Carl Lewton Stadium.
Outgoing Superintendent Mark Baker, whose last day on the job is Friday, said the district had been working on a presentation to the trust for some time in the wake of the defeat at the polls in April of a $26 million bond issue to build a performing arts center and a baseball stadium.
“We had presented information to the Steadley Trust Board a couple of weeks ago and I found out last night that it was accepted and so we’re very excited.” Baker said. “It’s a great first step to continue reaching for the goals of completing the high school campus.”
The Trust, which is managed by Bank of America, pledged $500,000 over five years to the project.
The funds will help support construction of a baseball stadium on the northeast corner of the high school campus.
“The donation will go a long way to build the stadium we described during the recent bond issue,” stated Holley Goodnight, assistant superintendent for business. “Hopefully, their donation will kickstart donations from other people so we can build the entire stadium project.”
Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley were entrepreneurs and business owners who lived in Carthage in the early 20th century and died within two months of each other in 1959 and 1960, leaving a memorial trust that has given millions of dollars to the city, the school district and local charities since the 1970s.
Baker said the district will likely ask the city to use Carl Lewton Stadium in 2024 with the hope of being in its new stadium in the 2025 baseball season.
“Whenever we were going through the bond issue we thought $2 million to $2.5 million would get us a basic field,” Baker said. “It would be an all-turf field but it would not have locker rooms, restrooms, concessions stands. We’ll be able to get the basic field that we talked about during the bond issue. Now we’ll be trying to find additional funds to finish the entire project.”
Incoming Superintendent Luke Boyer, said he was excited to start his tenure with this kind of donation.
“Fortunately, the majority of the planning process was completed as part of the bond issue,” Boyer said. “We will meet with all of the stakeholders and finalize plans as soon as possible. The support from the Carthage community is well-known around Southwest Missouri. I appreciate the faith Steadley Trust has in our district. I can’t wait to get this project started.”
The Carthage Tigers Baseball team had to play home games in Joplin this season because their home field, Carl Lewton Stadium in Municipal Park, was declared unsafe for public use a month before the baseball season started.
Further inspections led the city’s engineer, Jason Eckhart. to condemn the stadium and it was torn down in May.
The stadium was built in the 1930s and Eckhart said the concrete structure had deteriorated after about 90 years of exposure to the weather, with cracks in the concrete deck that supports several levels of seats.
A number of Carthage residents wanted to save it and voiced opposition to tearing down the stadium, saying the the City Council moved to quickly to tearing down the historic bleachers, but city leaders said they had no choice once the engineer declared the stadium unsafe.
The Council sought bids to tear down the stadium and initially asked contractors to offer options to take out the bleachers but preserve the stone facade, but the three contractors who bid for the project all said the facade and the bleachers were holding each other up and if one was removed the other would fall.
City officials have said they plan to preserve the baseball field and are working on plans to install a new outfield fence and a concrete pad to support temporary bleachers, with the intent to have it ready by the 2024 baseball season.
