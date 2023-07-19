Students at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School’s Applied Programming and Robotics Camp got a visit from a Super Bowl performer Wednesday.
It wasn’t Patrick Mahomes or Rihanna, but a Go1 robot from Stokes Robotics.
A model like this one performed with Jason Derulo at the TikTok Super Bowl party in February. The Go1s executed preprogrammed choreography with the musician’s dancers. Wednesday’s message to students was that programming can take you anywhere.
“Whatever idea you have for the robot can be done as long as you can program it,” said Matthew Schmitz, robotics technician with Stokes Robotics.
Schmitz noted that Unitree manufactures the robots, while Stokes Robotics programs and distributes them from its Carl Junction headquarters.
Schmitz and Nat Curtis, a research and design intern, demonstrated the silver-colored robot, which resembles a dog on four legs. It also moves like a dog, rolling over and standing on its hind legs to beg.
Schmitz explained inside are three microcomputers to regulate its movement and a Raspberry Pi to manage information. It has sensors all around its body to avoid obstacles. Images from its camera can be fed to a computer or phone.
The Go1 is adept at keeping its balance, maybe more like a cat than a dog as one student observed. While some might be tempted to anthropomorphize the robot, reactions to it can be mixed, Schmitz said.
“Most people think that it’s super cool or super creepy, and that’s the vibe I’m getting from you guys right now,” Schmitz said. “It takes a little getting used to.”
On Wednesday, the Go1 also performed a preprogrammed dance that could be described as a combination tap dance and booty shake. Students greeted the dances with screams, squeals and laughter before trying their own version.
“It’s a very excited robot to be able to show off for you guys,” Schmitz said. “The best part about it is that these robots are fully programmable so that even guys like yourselves can create your own dances.”
Given its strong resemblance to a canine, Schmitz fielded many of the students’ dog-related questions.
Can it ride a skateboard? A real dog can ride a skateboard. No, because it wouldn’t be able to keep its balance.
Can it bark like a dog? It can’t right now, but you could program it to play a sound file that sounds like a bark, or you could turn on its microphone and use that to bark at someone.
Curtis is a 2023 graduate of Thomas Jefferson and attended this same camp for many years. Now, he’s an intern with Stokes Robotics, working on gesture and audio recognition.
“Nat’s actually one of our best interns right now,” Schmitz said. “He’s constantly working with our head engineer, making a lot of new programs, trying to get further development.”
Curtis said he remembers building and programming robots during the summer camp, and doing a battle bots event with them. It was one of his earliest experiences with programming.
“That helped me get interested in robotics,” Curtis said. “It helped lead me to coding on my own as well. The more you do it, and the earlier you do it, the more you understand programming.”
Stokes Robotics robots have many practical uses, Curtis said. Larger robots are used in manufacturing and assembly, making the workplace safer. They’re also used for taking agricultural samples. The smaller ones are used for security at schools or by police departments.
A big advantage of using robots is that they can focus on doing jobs that might be dangerous for humans, Curtis said.
“If they get damaged doing a dangerous task, that’s just money lost instead of life,” Curtis said. “In the future, robots will be able to do more of the dangerous or tedious jobs. They’ll be able to improve safety in general — and also just being cool.”
Lucy Kissel, a fifth grader, said that at the weeklong camp, students have been attaching sensors to robots, then testing and programming them with a computer.
Lucy started going to the robotics camp three years ago. She likes that at the camp she learns about technology and faces challenges along the way. Seeing the demonstration was inspiring for her.
“A robot like this could make people wonder and do more things,” she said.
Another thing Lucy likes about robots is being able to control the robot herself. Her ideal robot, if she had infinite time and money, would be one that could help people.
“I would make a tall robot that answers questions,” she said. “You could just be like, ‘Hey, what do you do when an apple is stuck behind a TV stand?’ It would be ‘Oh, I do it’ and get it for you.”
