The excitement level was high as Emerald Berkey, a fifth grader, and her sister, Etain Berkey, a first grader, walked into their new school for the first time.
The two girls came with their mom, Laila Berkey, to the public open house Tuesday evening at the new Dover Hill Elementary School, 1100 N. Main St., and saw their new classrooms for the first time. Both girls were jumping up and down when they stepped through the front door.
“This school is so big, and it’s very shiny,” Emerald said. “We’ve seen pictures, but this is cool.”
Hundreds of area residents, including people who might have missed the open house for parents and students Monday, filed into the $25 million, 70,000-square-foot elementary school Tuesday, one day before students file in for classes for the first time.
The new school will take in students from the nearly century-old Columbia and West Central elementary schools and provide more space and new technology for the teachers and students.
“Just seeing the looks on the kids’ and parents’ faces as they walked through the doors, I got to mingle and walk through the building as people came through, and the reactions on Monday, it was great,” Dover Hill Principal Bret Ingle said a few minutes before doors opened on Tuesday’s open house. “It was a big payoff. The kids loved the library, they loved seeing the gym, they talked about how big the classrooms were. They were superexcited about the Clevertouch TVs and, of course, seeing all their friends that they haven’t seen in a couple of weeks. Yeah, they were excited. I think they were overwhelmed by the size of everything compared to what they’re used to.”
For the first semester of this year, the kindergarten, first and second grade students at Columbia and West Central have been attending West Central while the third, fourth and fifth graders have been attending Columbia. The two schools operated as Dover Hill even though they weren’t together in one building yet.
The first stop after the gymnasium and cafeteria for Emerald and Etain was the library, where they ran into some friends they hadn’t seen since before Christmas break.
They looked around the library with wonder at the books, the new seats and tables and the artwork on the walls.
“The library is perfect,” Etain said. “I like the whole library. It has my favorite books in it.”
“I was blessed with two avid readers for kids,” Laila Berkey added.
Emerald looked on the high east wall of the library, at the patterns on it. In the middle were the facades of two school buildings and the words: “West Central 1927. Dover Hill 2023. Columbia 1928.”
“That drawing was the design on our T-shirts that we got,” Emerald said. “We had rainbow-colored T-shirts that had that exact design on it, except it said, ‘Coming Together 2022.’ I think it’s a good memory of what schools we used to go to.”
It took some wandering around, but Emerald and Etain and their mother made their way to the west end of the building on the second floor and found Emerald’s fifth-grade room.
Both girls bounded into the room with glee.
After finding Emerald’s table and chair, the family wandered around the room looking at the details.
“I think this is phenomenal. I think the technology in this school is going to help immensely with their learning,” Berkey said. “I think it’s going to keep the kids engaged. I feel like there’s enough going on in the classroom to keep them thinking and at the same time not overwhelm them too much.”
The family then went downstairs to find Etain’s first grade classroom.
Again, the excitement was high when they found it.
After wandering around and inspecting the details of the room, Etain had a conclusion.
“I like my classroom,” she said. “I like the light-up rainbow.”
Chad Greer, with Corner Greer Architects, designers of the new school, said the the looks on the faces of the children is the payback after completing a long and challenging project.
“It was amazing; that’s really the measure of success in a project like this,” Greer said. “Seeing all those kids smiling while seeing the building for the first time. It was very exciting, and I was happy to see their excitement.”
Greer said he’ll have good news at the next Joplin School Board meeting about the cost of the building.
“There’s a board meeting coming up where we’re talking about the money we’re giving back out of the budget so we’re under budget,” he said. “As professionals in the community, we’re proud to have been a part of the project, and we’re very excited to see how the kids react tomorrow.”
Superintendent Kerry Sachetta had a message for Joplin residents about the new school: “When they voted overwhelmingly to approve the bond issue and extend the bonds, they made a good investment."
