Just a few days after school ended, playgrounds, classrooms and gymnasiums around Joplin are alive again with students for summer school. Officials said the goal for the summer is to provide a safe learning environment where students can advance.
“Summer school has changed very much,” said Jordan Adkins, principal at Irving Elementary School. “It is much more of a continuing education. We try to make it feel like a normal school year, sprinkled in with a lot of extra fun activities.”
Summer school in Joplin will run through June 29 at Dover Hill, Irving, Soaring Heights and Stapleton elementaries, North Middle School and Joplin High School. A spokeswoman said nearly 2,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grade and several hundred high school students were enrolled, although final numbers will not be available until later.
This year’s theme is “Level Up,” which emphasizes play-based learning and STEM challenges across campuses. This was something with which a handful of schools had success last year, said Katy Booher, summer school director.
"We're trying to be responsive to a variety of student needs through our summer programming, so we'll have the traditional reading, writing and math experiences, but we also want to give kids an opportunity to work together and to problem-solve and engage in critical-thinking skills," Booher said at a Joplin Board of Education meeting in April when the summer program was approved. "We know those are some of the most important skills that our students leave our school with."
At Irving, Adkins said a typical summer school day will consist of different activities such as field trips and contests, in addition to reading, math, science, social studies and physical education.
Summer school is also a chance to help students transition to a new class and new expectations, Adkins said. Students attend the grade they will be going into in the fall. This encourages students to not be afraid of changing grades.
“Maybe they finished first grade and they’re getting ready to be big second graders, getting ready to do that in the fall,” Adkins said. “They get that month in summer school where they get to act like those big second graders.”
One of those incoming big second graders is Easton Dickey, 7. He’s attending at his home school of Irving Elementary.
Easton ticked off his first-day activities on his fingers. There was lunch, going outside, learning math, drawing and a math test. He made sure to note that it’s hard math.
He twisted nervously in his chair as he talked about going into second grade. Dickey said he thinks it’ll be hard with new subjects to learn, but being in summer school will help him feel more comfortable.
He also said he’s excited about his first time at summer school. He’s looking forward to learning, making new friends and a new teacher.
“She’s kind, and she’s pretty,” Easton said with a shy smile.
Summer school is also a wonderful opportunity for teachers as well, Adkins said. Elementary teachers from around the district will teach at Irving this summer. This gives teachers a chance to collaborate with other professionals and get to try out some fun activities.
“They get to think outside the box," Adkins said. “They engage students in learning but also having a ton of fun at summer school.”
Juliana Hughes is teaching kindergarten Jump Start at Irving Elementary this summer. She looked over a busy playground as her students played. Occasionally, one came up to give her legs a comforting hug.
Her students are either preschool kids or have never been in school before coming into kindergarten in the fall, Hughes said. There’s a long list of subjects she wants to introduce her students to over the next month.
“Our goal in summer school is to teach them what the environment is like, learn how to be on task, learn what circle time is, learn hallway procedures and how to get in a line,” Hughes said. “We want to teach recess procedures. You don’t go up a slide; you go down a slide."
Students will also start working on lessons like letters and numbers, Hughes said. She’s planning themed activities based on books they read. The first week’s book is “The Kissing Hand.” It’s an appropriately timed story about a little raccoon who is scared about going to school.
With most of the students being away from home for the first time, and all the new lessons, there’s been some first-day tears, Hughes said. She anticipates that students will get more comfortable during summer school and make the transition in the fall easier.
Adkins said it’s not too late for students to enroll in Joplin summer school. They can sign up at the Joplin School District website. Students are welcome even if they can’t be there the whole time. It’s fine if camp or family vacation breaks up the summer session.
“We’d love to have them any day that they can come,” Adkins said.
