In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Amanda Stone, of Bright Futures Joplin.
1. What is Guns & Hoses?
Guns & Hoses is a benefit basketball game between Joplin police officers and Joplin firefighters. It will be held Saturday at the Joplin High School gym. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7. Tickets are free for all kids; adults are $5 at the door.
This community event is fun for the whole family and includes prizes, games, a 50/50 raffle, a chance at winning $500 with a half-court shot, concessions, T-shirts and a large silent auction.
2. How will Bright Futures Joplin use the proceeds?
Proceeds benefit Bright Futures Joplin, as well as continue to fund the Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed Memorial Scholarships through the Missouri Southern Foundation. We plan to announce the first recipients of these scholarships at this year's game, and are grateful for the community support that allows us to honor our fallen officers in this way.
3. What are some of the biggest needs currently for Bright Futures Joplin?
Our snack packs program has provided consistently 25% more weekend food bags this year to Joplin elementary and middle school students than the previous school year, so we can always use shelf-stable food items like single-serve cups of macaroni and cheese, cans of chicken noodle soup, granola bars and oatmeal packets.
4. How can the community volunteer with or donate to Bright Futures Joplin?
As a nonprofit organization, donations fund our programs and volunteers are crucial to what we do. At brightfuturesjoplin.org, under the "How Can I Help?" tab, there is an option to donate and a link to volunteer applications.
Donations can also be dropped off at or mailed to Bright Futures Joplin, 825 S. Pearl Ave, Joplin, MO 64801. LunchPALS (Positive Adults Lunching with Students) is a wonderfully rewarding mentoring program that only takes about 20 minutes per week. A volunteer is paired with a student who could use a reliable, positive adult in their life. It's such a fun, easy way to volunteer, and it makes a big impact.
There are all kinds of ways to volunteer. Call 417-625-5200 with questions or for help choosing the opportunity that will work best for you.
5. How much assistance has Bright Futures Joplin provided to students this year?
We send out approximately 520 snack packs weekly. This school year, we have provided over 200 pairs of shoes, 153 backpacks packed with school supplies and over 1,000 pairs of shorts and pants to our students in need, among many other items. Bright Futures Joplin exists to remove barriers to our students' success, and we are able to do so through our generous community partners.
