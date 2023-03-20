What is your relationship to Carthage?
Karen Wilkinson: I was born and raised in Carthage and graduated from the Carthage High School. I also graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a B.S. in elementary education specializing in reading. I received my master’s degree from William Woods University in elementary education administration. I have teaching experience from the states of Missouri, Kansas and Florida. While teaching in Florida, I taught in a migrant community and gained a wealth of information on what works in the classroom. Years before I began my teaching career, I worked in the field of banking and finance. I also taught entrepreneurship education (mini-society) for the Ewing Kauffman Foundation to educators across the nation who were able to pass on entrepreneur skills to their students. All of our children attended and graduated from Carthage schools. Our grandchildren now attend school in Carthage. I am a stakeholder in this community and I believe that every student deserves an exceptional education.
Jeff Jones: I have lived in Carthage for 54 years. My wife, Susanna, and I are both 1985 graduates of Carthage High School. We have two adult children, Olivia (2012) and Logan (2015), both graduates of Carthage High School. I am the executive director for Innovative Industries Inc. and Joplin Workshops Inc. I have had the privilege of serving as a Carthage board member the past 15 years. I feel my experience in business over the past 35-plus years and the time I have been fortunate enough to serve on the R-9 Board of Education has given me a good understanding of how the school board impacts the students, staff and community of Carthage.
Lora Honey Phelps: I grew up in Carthage and attended kindergarten through 12th grade in the school district. I attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and graduated with a B.S. in agriculture and a J.D. My first job out of law school was as a compliance specialist. It was my job to ensure legal requirements were being followed by university employees. I am currently an estate planning attorney at the law office of Christopher Dumm in Joplin. Prior to private practice, I spent 17 years as a trust officer at local banks, where I specialized in assisting high net worth clients plan and administer their trusts and portfolios. During that time, I became a certified trust and financial adviser. My training as an attorney will help me serve as a board member by being able to review any legal requirements and analyze both sides of an issue. My training during my time in the banking industry will help me understand the financial information presented and analyze the district’s financial situation.
Patrick Scott: I have lived in the Carthage area going on almost 20 years now. My family and I are entrenched in Carthage and love the Carthage community. My wife and I have four amazing kids. One has graduated from Carthage, and the other three are attending Carthage schools now. I am a financial adviser and the owner of HFI Advisors and HFI Medicare. Prior to owning my own business, I was an SVP/regional loan manager for Arvest Bank and ran multiple markets for the bank. All these experiences as well as serving or past service on other not-for-profit boards (McCune Brooks Healthcare Foundation, Carthage Community Foundation, Ronald McDonald House) have helped me gain knowledge about finances and what the duties are of a board member.
