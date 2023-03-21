Why do you want to serve on the Carthage Board of Education?
Karen Wilkinson: I currently serve on the BOE (Board of Education) and have served for three years. I grew up in this community and have passion for its people and this school district. I feel I am qualified to help steward the mission of our district, which is to inspire and empower each student to achieve academic excellence, maximize their potential and help prepare them to become productive, responsible, ethical and compassionate members of society. Outstanding schools don’t just happen. It takes collaborative and committed individuals who are willing to stand together for excellence in education and do what is best for all. R. Tagore stated, “One cannot cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.” As a candidate for the Carthage R-9 School Board, I am ready to move forward in placing a high priority on student academic excellence, and placing value on all employees. My vision is for all students to reach their full potential and receive all of the necessary components of a great education.
Jeff Jones: I enjoy serving our community and this is one way I can give back. When I was deciding to run again this election cycle, I felt it was important to support the new superintendent. Dr. Luke Boyer will be the fifth superintendent since I have been on the board, and I think it is always good to maintain some consistency to help those transitions go smoothly. I also am amazed at the excellent things our staff and students do in the classroom and in the extracurricular activities. It is nice to hear back from those who share their successes. Our community can be proud of the impact our district has on each child.
Lora Honey Phelps: Both of my parents were educators and administrators. Many of my extended family have also served as teachers, paraprofessionals, superintendent, etc. I have spent my entire life surrounded by people who made it their career and life’s work to serve students and parents. My husband attended school K-12 in Carthage. Now our two children are attending Carthage schools. My mother-in-law served on the school board as well. It seems like a natural way for me to give back to our community. But the reason I am choosing to serve at this time is that the rhetoric seems to have turned very negative. I hope to add a positive voice to the board and to advocate for continued excellence in every aspect of student life.
Patrick Scott: I consider myself to be very blessed. I was adopted from an orphanage in South Korea when I was almost 6 years old. My mother passed away, and I didn’t know my biological father. I was put into an orphanage, and I slept on a dirt floor until I was adopted. I was brought over to the United States of America, and I was given so many opportunities such as faith and education. I serve on the Board of Education because I want each child to be given the opportunity to learn and be educated. I believe a good education is one of the key components for a child to become successful in life.
