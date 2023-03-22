Carthage is a growing district with very diverse student population. What do you feel will be the biggest challenges you will face on the board?
Karen Wilkinson: One of the biggest challenges in our district is the wise use of funds that meet the educational needs of our diverse population. Because the Carthage School District is low on the scale of academic achievement in our state, I believe it’s important that we take inventory of our educational process to see if there are better ways to distribute taxpayers’ money for the betterment of our students. Another challenge in teaching is our diverse student population, not only addressing a potential language barrier and cultural backgrounds, but also different learning styles. We are up to the challenge with our excellent teaching staff. A key to this is making sure our teachers have uninterrupted instructional time.
Jeff Jones: We have had consistent growth as a district. I believe that we had approximately 3,800 students when I was first elected. We are now at 4,835 students. We have strategically tried to add space and staff to meet the demands of educating a diverse group of students. The current economy has an effect on future revenue. I hope we do not see a repeat of the state budget early in the 2000s. It will force each district to make tough choices related to staffing and programs to make sure the budget is balanced. Financially we are in good shape and can weather some storms, but that can change quickly if we are unwise with our finances. Those two items are probably the biggest challenges we face.
Lora Honey Phelps: One challenge will be to take my legal and financial expertise and transfer that knowledge and experience to school law and finance, which looks different. It will take time to acclimate to the educational world so I can support the administration, teachers, etc., and represent the community well. Another challenge to serving as a board member is to understand one’s role. We are there to guide and support the administrators that we have hired. We should let our administrators, principals and teachers do their jobs, while providing feedback as needed. We should share our concerns with administrators, but with that we should bring possible solutions to the table. We should share new ideas. We should listen to the community to share accolades and concerns with administrators. Above all, we should do these things with professionalism and understanding of our role.
Patrick Scott: I love the Carthage community. I think a diverse culture is something we should be proud of, and we need to think of it as a strength, not a weakness. However, due to the diverse cultures, it causes tremendous challenges. The biggest challenge ahead of us is improving the overall test scores of our students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.