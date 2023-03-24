As a board member, how would you address the shortage of teachers and shortage of workers in general?
Karen Wilkinson: We are facing many challenges across the nation in this post-COVID-19 environment. Many educators have left teaching positions for other jobs in the workforce. If we value our teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and all employees in our district, and the many challenges they face daily, we will be able to retain them and increase our staff through appreciation of their skills and expertise in their profession. They all are the boots on the ground. I believe a significant pay increase that’s closer to the rate of inflation for all our current employees is a great incentive and an added encouragement to employees that are already working very hard.
Jeff Jones: Staffing is always an issue, particularly since COVID-19. That event changed education and our society greatly. There are some things that you cannot do in education that you can in the private sector, but I would offer some signing bonus or longevity bonus (stipend) as part of their contracts. We have raised pay in all areas; the question is if it is enough to attract someone to our district versus eight others that are in easy driving distance? I would offer the bus drivers a safety bonus based on vehicle inspections, no accidents, attendance, miles driven, etc., to help provide additional compensation. We try to grow our own teachers; we have raised the pay for substitutes and have hired permanent substitutes. We also try to attract retired teachers to work as substitutes. I would like to see us go to twice-a-month pay cycles for our staff. It is difficult when you are a substitute, paraprofessional, bus driver, etc., to wait sometimes almost two months to get paid. People like quicker gratification for work completed. The private sector is paying daily, weekly, bimonthly, and this is who we are competing against.
Lora Honey Phelps: I feel confident that the current board and administrators have focused on this issue already and done good work to address the issue. It will continue to be an issue that we will need to work to seek creative solutions. It is important to talk with current bus drivers, teachers, paraprofessionals and substitute teachers to understand why they choose to work in Carthage, what challenges they face, what ideas they have for recruiting colleagues to work for Carthage R-9. All of these actions are tasks that our administrators will lead. School board members should support our administrators in completing those tasks and be open to new ideas that are brought to them for consideration.
Patrick Scott: This is a tremendous concern for the board members and administrators. I know the school is having job fairs to promote the school and the different job openings at the school, and it was a success. I know that we increased the pay of the substitute teachers and hired permanent substitute teachers, and I believe both of these actions have helped the substitute teacher shortage. Lastly, I think we must constantly monitor our compensation package for teachers and all staff on a consistent basis to determine if we are paying our staff appropriately.
