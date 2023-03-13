What is your motivation for running for the Joplin Board of Education?
Marda Schroeder: I am motivated to run for the Joplin Board of Education because I care about this community and the school district. I moved to Joplin over 31 years ago and found home; I may not have grown up here, but I have made my life here. I served Joplin Schools as a teacher and school counselor (middle school teacher for six years, counselor for three years and high school counselor for 19 years) for 28 years. I established trusting relationships with Joplin students, families and the community. Because of my work with the school district, Joplin students and families, I believe that I have the skill set and historical perspective to help the Board of Education to continue moving in a positive direction. Retirement gives me the time, and I hope that Joplin voters give me the opportunity to continue working for Joplin students and families.
Derek Gander: First was being a product of the district. I started kindergarten at McKinley Elementary and finished at the old Joplin High School. I first started thinking of running in 2016 and was first elected in April of 2017. I wanted to be a voice for our teachers and staff, our parents and, most importantly, our students, someone they could easily relate to. I witnessed the start of the positive rebuilding from previous administration and board and wanted to be part of the change. My goal was to bring a different perspective that wasn't riddled with personal agenda and politics. During my first year I learned the importance of our role as board members and our job of holding administration accountable.
Matthew Robertson: Over the past three years of attending school board meetings as an observer, I would like an opportunity bring my passion to find solutions to complex problems to one of the open positions on the school board. My goal is to find ways to improve student outcomes though traditional means and ensure teachers and staff have the best work environment to complete that task. I believe education and technology are the silver bullet to cure poverty and improve people's lives. I am a conservative Christ follower who grew up in Joplin, then chose to come back and raise my family here. I graduated from Joplin Schools in 2003, I have been married for 13 years and have three kids in Joplin Schools right now. I have worked in the technology field for 17 years. During those 17 years, I have worked in corporate IT, nonprofit IT, education IT and have owned a business. At this time, when so many technology decisions are being made for the district, I can bring that experience to help make the best choices we can with that technology.
Veronica Gatz Scheurich: I am inspired by the desire to give back to my community, and I believe there is no more important way than the education of our youth. Every community member is a stakeholder. Today’s students are tomorrow’s business owners, employees and community citizens, and their education is the investment in their future and the community’s future. Running for Joplin Schools board is something that I have considered for several years, and I am now ready to devote the time it requires to do the job well. My goals are: 1. To give our students the best education that can be offered; 2. To attract and retain quality educators; and 3. To maintain the financial health and stability of the district.
Michelle Steverson: I have three reasons why I am running for school board. I am an advocate for the trades and a supporter of our Franklin Technology Center programs at the high school level as well as Franklin Technology Center adult education. I want to continue to see current programs flourish, but also see new programs developed. The students that learn the trades through our program go out and obtain employment in our community. My second reason is our alternative students and school. This school is a vital resource for our students. Not all students learn the same way and some students come upon some hard times that make normal school hours difficult. The flex program at the Roi S. Wood building is so valuable to students who have to work to support themselves or help support the home they live in. My third reason is to be a voice for teachers and all support staff. My mother was a teacher for the district for over 25 years, I saw her struggles growing up and saw some of the same struggles working at Joplin High School. I am passionate about having quality teachers in our district and retaining and recognizing those teachers and all support staff that go above and beyond every day.
Jeff Koch: The last eight years have brought lots of change with four different superintendents, four different curriculum leaders, four different high school principals, a change in the state performance measures and one pandemic, and I have personally worked with 19 different board members. In short, there has been a lot of change, and I think we now have a team that is ready to perform, and I would like to provide some stability on the board to give the administration time to focus on achieving academic results.
Michael D. Landis: Currently, I have a seventh grader at South Middle School and my wife is an educator in Joplin Schools, having served 27 years at Kelsey Norman Elementary School. The ability to serve every Joplin student to help provide opportunities to educate every child to their fullest potential each day is something that is near and dear to my heart. My commitment has always been to my hometown, Joplin, and to be part of a team that is helping form a future generation of the youth in our community to learn, grow and stay in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.