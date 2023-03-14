About the candidates

Marda Schroeder, 64, is a retired educator and counselor.

Derek Gander, 50, owns Premier Home Inspections in Joplin.

Matthew Robertson, 38, owns the Technology Center in Joplin.

Veronica Gatz Scheurich, 44, works in finance and investments.

Michelle Steverson, 46, is the Safe Kids coordinator at the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

Jeff Koch, 49, is a senior commercial manager at Umicore Optical Materials USA Inc.

Michael D. Landis, 52, works in land procurement.