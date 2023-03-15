What do you believe are the weaknesses of the school district?
Marda Schroeder: I believe that the weaknesses of the district are in staffing and long-range facility concerns related to the addition of new houses and apartments within the district. First of all, the recruitment and retention of qualified teachers, administration and support staff is key. It is difficult to address test scores, attendance, persistence to graduation and behavior if the district is dealing with staff turnover. There are a number of new apartment complexes being built on 20th and 32nd streets. What is the potential impact on enrollment at attendance centers that are already at capacity?
Derek Gander: Academics. We are seeing the academic damage caused by the inconsistent in-person education that students were subjected to, the falling behind that the "A"/"B" days caused (at the high school). Our administrative team is implementing plans for student and teachers to correct this, so I believe we are heading into a positive direction. I also believe communication between teachers and parents could improve. There is a disconnect at the Canvas app, and parents have trouble navigating this. Teacher retention and bus drivers have been an issue that administration is also working on.
Matthew Robertson: I think lack of parental involvement is the largest weakness we are facing in the district. When I say that, the result of this is teachers facing dramatic problems with classroom management. When a single student disrupts the class, all the students suffer. We need to find solutions to give teachers the tools they need to manage those situations.
Veronica Gatz Scheurich: One thing that Joplin Schools needs to overcome is the perception that other neighboring schools are preferred to Joplin. I would like to see Joplin Schools be the district of choice in the regional community, both for families moving to the area and educators choosing where to work.
Michelle Steverson: I feel that one of the weaknesses of the school district is attendance. It has been a struggle with attendance for a while but became more of a challenge after the pandemic. Attendance can have a huge impact on our district, and we need to explore ideas on how to improve attendance numbers.
Jeff Koch: The academic performance of the district has been the biggest problem that we face. After the pandemic, we discovered that the mobility of our students has hampered the performance as a district. More than 1/3 of our students start the year and end the year in different schools. Once this underlying reality was identified, we started developing an action plan. After the tornado, there was not a standardized curriculum or plan across the district. It was more or less "do the best you can." We now have a strategic curriculum that teaches each grade in all schools the same content each week. The teacher can use different methods of instruction that are best suited for their classroom, but they will cover the same content across the district. This alignment gives the students that struggle the most due to changing schools the best opportunity to not lose ground with each different move.
Michael D. Landis: Overall, the greatest challenge that our school district faces is not unique to Joplin Schools alone, but rather numerous districts across the state of Missouri. The educational disruption that our students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges both in the classroom and outside of the classroom for teachers and students. As students were not in school, or attendance was lacking, there are certain areas that students fell behind in. We must work hard to bring those students who fell behind during that time back to proficiency in their grade level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.