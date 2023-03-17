What do you believe should be the school board’s role in relation to the school district? What role should parents play?
Marda Schroeder: I believe that the school board’s role in relation to the school district should be working as part of a team to make decisions for all the students in the community to ensure the education of all the students. The MSBA (Missouri School Boards' Association) website also lists the following roles/responsibilities of a BOE (Board of Education): establishing district goals and vision, developing policies, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, approving the budget and advocating for the district with legislators and the community for resources for student success. I believe that the MSBA states the role of the BOE very well. I believe that parents should play an active role regarding their students’ education. Parents should be included as members of advisory committees and other district committees, including curriculum, library, facilities, policy, etc. The parent voice should be heard.
Derek Gander: Our most important job is the best possible education for our students. The school board holds the superintendent responsible for day-to-day operations of the district. We are here to strengthen relationships with the community to help improve student achievement within public schools. We are responsible for being good stewards of public money. I believe that parents play the most important role in successfully educating district students. Hold our students accountable for finishing homework to praising a job well done. It is proven that parents that are involved in their students' education, those students perform better.
Matthew Robertson: The school board’s role is to act as representative from the community to the school district. It is the school board’s job to hire and manage the superintendent and ensure that they are working toward goals that are important for the community. Right now, those goals are outlined in the strategic plan. A parent’s role is to work with teachers and staff of the district to have the best educational outcome for their child. If the parent experiences a problem and is unable to work within the "chain of command" to find an equitable solution, the parent should feel comfortable engaging the school board to find the best solution for the student.
Veronica Gatz Scheurich: The role of the school board is to provide leadership and guidance to the district through sound decision-making and effective communication to the community. The school board should work together to set goals, measure results, develop policies, manage district funds and supervise the superintendent, all with the objective of doing what is best for the students in the district. Parents should be partners in their children’s education, working at home with their children to complement the learning that their students do at school and encouraging them to give their best effort in the classroom.
Michelle Steverson: The Board of Education's role is to be good stewards financially, to help provide guidance and ask hard questions about the quality of curriculum that we are providing to our students, find and retain quality employees and be liaisons between stakeholders and administration. I believe that parent involvement with students, administration and school board members is crucial. Parents should feel like they have a voice that is being heard by board members and that there is open communication.
Jeff Koch: The school board’s role is to provide strategic direction for the district and provide governance oversight for the district. With the district’s five-year strategic plan in place, the board is responsible for ensuring the administration is making progress toward those goals while adhering to the policies of the district. Parental involvement with the school district is appreciated. When parents are engaged with their students and the district, the student performance is better. I would encourage all parents to be involved with their student’s education.
Michael D. Landis: As a board member, my top responsibility is to be fiscally responsible with public money, to set policy for the future of the district and to support our administration with the resources they need to ensure the success of the district. Our parents should be co-workers in our mission to educate their children, our most precious resource. They should have complete access to all resources, curriculum and there should be continuous feedback between the district and parents. We must open our schools for all events for parents and families, and remove all restrictions that were put in place by the pandemic.
