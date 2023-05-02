A private Joplin school has added a layer of leadership and direction to its educational mission.
The board of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School on Tuesday announced that Jeffrey Park has been appointed for the new role of school president.
The president of the school will be responsible for the school's operations, while the head of school, currently Laura McDonald, will focus on academic achievement and educational aspects.
John Sweeny, chairperson of the school's board of trustees, said Park brings skills that make him perfect to fill this new position. Park was most recently the executive director of Aurora Public Schools' office of autonomous schools, a group of more than a dozen charter schools around Aurora, Colorado.
"Like charter schools, we have more independence and flexibility to pursue traditional education models or other models," Sweeny said. "He has great perspectives on bringing more STEM to the classroom. He has a good background with independent school models, and that is a good match with us."
Park was chosen from a pool of 20 candidates, which included about 10 semifinalists and three or four finalists who were interviewed, Sweeny said. In addition to his educational experience, Park has experience with nonprofits.
His career started as an Advanced Placement history teacher, according to a news release from the school. He earned a bachelor's degree in international relations from Lehigh University and a master's degree in education from the University of Denver.
"What made him stand out was a high level of integrity and a belief in a rigorous education model," Sweeny said. "He has great experience leading a mission-driven organization like ours."
Park is already on the job: He started working for the school Monday, according to the release.
