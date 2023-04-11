PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two Pittsburg State University alumni have been selected for the Meritorious Achievement Award, the highest award based on career achievement presented by the PSU Alumni Association.
John E. Duncan and Scott J. Mattivi will receive their awards in a reception and ceremony, both open to the public, at 3 p.m. Friday in the Wilkinson Alumni Center.
Duncan is the director of manufacturing engineering and quality assurance at Greenlight Optics, an Ohio-based company that specializes in projection engines, LED and laser illumination, imaging modules, plastic optics, and integration with electrical and mechanical systems.
In 1999, he was hired by Corning Precision Lens/3M Precision Optics, where he helped invent and commercialize the world’s first micro projector small enough to fit inside a cellphone. In 2008, that invention earned Popular Science Magazine’s Best Invention of the Year Award.
He holds a bachelor's degree in plastics engineering from Pittsburg State and a master's degree in business administration from Xavier University.
Mattivi is chief operating officer of PathologyWatch, which has laboratories in Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Port Charlotte, Florida. PathologyWatch has developed a completely digitized approach to dermatopathology as well as a best-in-class artificial intelligence result interpretation tool.
He previously worked at Quest Diagnostics, Viracor Laboratories and Eurofins-Viracor BioPharma. He also started programs with the University of Kansas and Wichita State University for clinical lab students to perform molecular science rotations at Viracor.
He holds a degree in biology from Pittsburg State and a degree in medical technology from the University of Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.