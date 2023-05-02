PITTSBURG, Kan. — In partnership with the Southeast Kansas Education Service Center at Greenbush, the Pitsco Idea Shop at Block22 in downtown Pittsburg will host two summer camps for youth in grades 4-5 and in grades 6-8. Registration opened this week and will continue until all seats are filled.
“Creation Station” is planned for July 17-18 for grades 6-8 and for July 19-20 for grades 4-5. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Campers will design a T-shirt, learn to use a hammer and nails to make string art, build/race wind-powered cars and laser engrave their own name tag.
Thanks to the Sunflower Summer Program through the Kansas State Department of Education, this camp will be free to those who sign up.
Register at greenbush.org/summercamps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.