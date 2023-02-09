CARTHAGE, Mo. — One student sought treatment at a local hospital after a Carthage school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 7:10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Fir Road (County Route HH) and Chapel Road.
A written release from the Carthage School District said a few students suffered injuries serious enough to need more medical attention than was available on the scene of the crash from first responders.
Parents were notified and arrangements were made to get the remaining students to school, the district said.
Superintendent Mark Baker said the bus was traveling south on Chapel Road and crossing Fir Road on its way to the Carthage Intermediate Center when it struck another vehicle that was traveling east.
“I think it was a fairly full bus,” Baker said. “The school district will be responsible for any medical bills incurred by the parents due to the accident.”
Lt. Eric Miller, with the Carthage Police Department, said there were 29 children and one driver on the bus and one driver in the second vehicle.
One child was transported to Mercy Carthage Hospital with minor injuries, and two other children were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Neither driver was injured, officials said.
"We are very appreciative to the community members who stopped to help and to the emergency responders who arrived to provide needed services to all involved," the district said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.