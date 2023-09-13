WEBB CITY, Mo. — Anthony Rossetti on Wednesday announced that he plans to retire next year as the Webb City School District's superintendent.
His last day on the job will be June 30, 2024, and he said he’s ready to start a new chapter in his family’s life.
“I'm tied for sixth place in the tenure list for superintendents in the state of Missouri at 19 years (with five years at Miller before coming to Webb City),” Rossetti, 56, said. “And I've worked 29 years overall in education. But time is something that I think people think they have as much of as that they want, and it's really a commodity that you got to be careful with. You never know how much time you do have. My wife and I are young enough that we can retire and look at where we are in our career. And if I want to go have another career, I can do that. And if I want to just spend time with my family, I can do that as well.”
Rossetti announced his retirement publicly with a letter posted on the Webb City School District Facebook page.
“Fifteen years ago our Board of Education took a chance on a guy they didn't know who had been working at a small district east of here,” Rossetti wrote. “Today, as I look back over the time we have spent together, the ground we have covered together, and the challenges we have faced together, one word continues to emerge — ‘together.’ We could not have accomplished so many wonderful things for our students throughout the years without working 'together' as a team."
Rossetti was a sixth grade math teacher in the Willard School District for six years at the start of his career, and then he became principal at Columbian Elementary School in Carthage for the next four years.
He next took over as superintendent in the Miller School District and worked there for five years. Rossetti will have served for 14 years as superintendent at Webb City when he retires next year.
“So I've got to spend half my career in one location, which has been wonderful,” Rossetti said. “I really loved every minute of every bit of it. Education's not easy — it's not getting any easier. But it's a career where you can make a difference in the world, and I have a lot of passion about that. It's very satisfying to be to be part of a Webb City and to be part of public education.”
Rossetti also cited another memory that will stick with him long after he retires.
“The energy of Friday nights in Webb City is pretty hard to beat,” he said. “It's not just that one sport, but there are things that are part of your front porch as a community and school, and in Webb City that tradition, that energy on football Friday night, that'll be something that sticks with me for a long time.”
