WEBB CITY, Mo. — A chance to be a little closer to family and take on the challenge of leading a larger school district is quite a draw, but if Anthony Rossetti is not chosen to become the superintendent of the Fayetteville (Arkansas) School District, he will quite happily stay in Webb City.
Rossetti confirmed that he is one of six finalists for the job of superintendent of the Fayetteville Public Schools.
“It’s still a long way to the finish line,” Rossetti said in a phone interview Monday. “There are still two more rounds of interviews to go through, and I know a couple of the other candidates because they’re from Missouri. There is definitely some tough competition, without a doubt.”
Rossetti said he hasn’t applied for any other positions, but the Fayetteville job was attractive for a couple of reasons, including a chance to be closer to family.
“Not too many people know that my brother lives in Fayetteville, my niece and nephew graduated from Fayetteville High School and my brother is a professor at the University of Arkansas,” Rossetti said. “I'm in my 28th year of education in Missouri, and sometimes you look at some options that become open and they only become open occasionally, and this (job in Fayetteville) did happen to become available. It’s about double the size of Webb City, and when it became available, I decided to take the opportunity to throw my name in the hat. I guess there were something like 46 or so applicants, and I managed to be in the final six. They did a nationwide search, so being in the final six is an honor.”
Rossetti said he and his brother are originally from Canton, Ohio, and his brother became a professor at Arkansas several years ago.
Rossetti was chosen by the Webb City Board of Education to take over for longtime Superintendent Ron Lankford in February 2010 and is in his 13th year as superintendent in Webb City. Before that, he was superintendent in Miller and principal at Columbian Elementary School in Carthage from 2001 to 2005.
According to news reports, the other finalists for the job are two candidates from Southwest Missouri, one from Arkansas, one from Texas and one from Michigan.
Rossetti said the Fayetteville district is planning two more rounds of interviews in February before choosing a superintendent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.