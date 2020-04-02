NEOSHO, Mo. — An Iowa-based egg producer will close its Neosho facility by mid-June.
Rembrandt Foods on Thursday announced the closure of its plant, located at 409 N. Wood St. Those production operations will move to its plant in Rembrandt, Iowa, according to a news release.
The closure affects 52 positions, said Sheila Hagen, vice president of human resources and legal for the company. Hagen said the company will work with those employees "to minimize personal impact to employees and their families," Hagen said.
While the closure is not directly related to the effect of COVID-19 on the economy, the virus moved up a timetable, Hagen said. The company has been upgrading its Iowa plant to increase capacity and processing efficiency.
"There are a number of different factors," Hagen said. "It might have affected the timing, but not the ultimate decision."
The company, established in 2001, produces egg ingredients to food manufacturers, brand owners, food service industries and pet care manufacturers. In 2015, the company settled a large sewer bill with the city of Neosho, according to a report from the Neosho Daily News. A monthly bill, set at $70,000 because of solvents used on trucks being discharged into the sewer, was later adjusted to $31,000, according to the report.
