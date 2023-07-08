Outlaws

Joplin's Logan Rains is one of nine players for the Joplin Outlaws chose to play in Sunday's All-Star Game.

Eight players from the Joplin Outlaws have been selected for the MINK League annual All-Star Game, to be held this Sunday in Chillocothe.

The players are:

Kolton Reynolds, outfielder

Landon Meyer, infielder

Garrett Chun, outfielder

Caden Bressler, pitcher

Logan Rains, pitcher

Will Isaly, pitcher

Chris Massey, pitcher

Luke Schmedding, pitcher

Jaret Nelson, infielder

Will Kelley, Joplin, will participate in the homerun derby.

