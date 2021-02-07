Because of icy roads and deteriorating driving conditions, the Joplin Police Department has officially implemented Emergency Road Conditions.
Officers will not be responding to non-injury crashes and instead drivers will have to exchange information.
The police also ask everyone to stay off the road if possible.
The JPD says it has worked a number of crashes Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.
According to the National Weather Service station in Springfield, light freezing rain is expected throughout the night and into the morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.