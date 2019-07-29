Lori Haun and Ivy Hagedorn have won the Outstanding Economic Impact Project Award from Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. for the Empire Market.
The award was presented last week during the annual Missouri Main Street Conference in St. Louis. Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. is a nonprofit that helps communities preserve their historic commercial districts through economic revitalization.
The nonprofit said in a statement today that Joplin's Empire Market "has quickly become a destination for visitors to purchase products and produce from local vendors and farmers. Through their visits to other Main Street communities and cities across the country, Lori Haun and Ivy Hagedorn realized a need in Joplin for a market for local artists, farmers and vendors."
The market opened in April 2018 and is located at 931 E. Fourth St. By the end of its first summer, it had accumulated 378 volunteer hours, $135,594 in sales and an estimated 17,500 visitors, the nonprofit said.
Haun is the executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance; Hagedorn is the market director.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
